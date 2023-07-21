UP: ABVP Members Create Chaos And Attack Officials At Gorakhpur University (Watch)

Twitter

In an unfortunate incident at Gorakhpur's Deen Dayal Upadhyay University (DDU), chaos erupted on Friday evening when Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) activists forcibly entered the Vice-Chancellor's chamber and engaged in destructive activities. They broke down the door and created a ruckus. Subsequently, they physically assaulted the Vice-Chancellor and the Registrar. To make matters worse, they also attacked the police personnel who arrived to intervene. The video of the incident is going viral on social media.

Policemen sustained injuries

As a result of the violent confrontation, the Vice-Chancellor, Registrar, 3-4 ABVP activists, and a few policemen sustained injuries and were rushed to the hospital. The situation at the scene is currently tense, with forces from three to four police stations being deployed. Additionally, 10 ABVP activists have been taken into custody.

Here is what led to the chaos:

ABVP activists had been staging protests against irregularities in the university. According to students, despite assurances from the Vice-Chancellor, their issues remained unresolved. On July 13, in response to the unsatisfactory response, ABVP activists had staged a protest by burning an effigy of the Vice-Chancellor on the university premises. On that day, they had also broken the locks of three gates in the university. After this, the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Rajesh Singh, had issued orders for the suspension of four activists involved in the disturbance and banned the entry of four other activists into the university.

In opposition to this order, on Friday, the agitated activists tried to meet the Vice-Chancellor, but he refused to entertain their grievances. This rejection further infuriated the activists, leading to the escalation of the situation. When the Vice-Chancellor did not emerge from his chamber until 3 PM, the disgruntled activists decided to enter his chamber. While the police were trying to escort the Vice-Chancellor out safely, the activists launched their attack.

During the altercation, the ABVP activists threw flower pots at the Vice-Chancellor and the Registrar, causing the Registrar to fall to the ground. After this, the activists assaulted them severely. The police had to make significant efforts before managing to detain the activists. The police are currently investigating the incident, and the atmosphere surrounding the incident is tense and chaotic.

