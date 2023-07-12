UP: Gorakhpur-Lucknow Vande Bharat Express Mows Down 6 Goats, 3 Men Hurl Stones At Train As Revenge; Visuals Surface |

UP: The newly inaugurated Gorakhpur-Lucknow Vande Bharat Express faced an unfortunate incident near Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh when it was pelted with stones. The attack was a result of revenge, following an incident where the train had accidentally hit and killed a herd of goats on July 9.

Stone Pelting and Damage To Windows

A group of people vented their anger by pelting stones at the Vande Bharat Express near Ayodhya. The incident occurred in the Sohawal area of Raunahi police station, causing partial damage to the windowpanes of two coaches. Railway Protection Force (RPF) Inspector Sonu Kumar Singh confirmed the damage caused. Visuals of the damaged windows have surfaced on the internet.

Train Continued Its Journey

Despite the attack, the Vande Bharat Express continued its journey from Ayodhya to Lucknow. The information about the incident was promptly reported to the Ayodhya Cantt RPF post for further investigation. The railway authorities took immediate action to ensure the safety of passengers and minimize disruption.

Revenge Attack

Investigations revealed that the stone pelting incident was an act of revenge by Nanhu Paswan and his associates. Earlier, a herd of goats owned by Paswan had been hit and killed by the Vande Bharat Express while grazing on the railway track. This led Paswan and his sons, Ajay and Vijay, to target the train in retaliation.

Three Arrested In The Matter

The police swiftly took action and arrested the accused Nanhu Paswan and his sons in connection with the stone pelting incident. The authorities are treating this case as a criminal act and are taking appropriate measures to ensure the safety of passengers and the smooth operation of the Vande Bharat Express.

PM Modi Inaugurated Vande Bharat Express Two Days Before Incident

The Gorakhpur-Lucknow Vande Bharat Express was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 7, 2023, along with the Jodhpur-Sabarmati Vande Bharat Express. With these additions, the total number of Vande Bharat trains in India reached 25, aiming to enhance connectivity and efficiency in the railway network.