 Goa University To Re-Introduced Japanese Course Named 'Learn Japanese'
Goa University reintroduces a 28-week 'Learn Japanese' course under the School of International and Area Studies, targeting Class XII graduates and offering authentic instruction by a native speaker.

Siksha MUpdated: Tuesday, January 02, 2024, 05:02 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

In an effort to foster cultural understanding and meet the growing demand for Japanese language education, Goa University (GU) is reintroducing its short-term Japanese course, 'Learn Japanese,' under the School of International and Area Studies. The program, spanning 28 weeks and totaling 140 hours of instruction, is set to kick off on February 1, with a deadline for applications on January 10, according to TOI reports.

Open to Class XII graduates and beyond

Targeting individuals who have completed Class XII, Goa University emphasizes the inclusivity of the program, allowing anyone interested, irrespective of enrollment in other university programs, to participate. The course will be taught by a native Japanese speaker, ensuring authentic language instruction.

The 'Learn Japanese' course aims to cater to a wide spectrum of interests, serving those planning higher studies in Japan, aspiring to work in Japanese companies, or seeking language proficiency for travel and business engagements. Additionally, individuals interested in Japanese culture or aspiring to teach the language as a career can benefit from the program.

Registration Open Until January 10 

Goa University has set the course fee at Rs 8,905, making it an affordable option for language enthusiasts. The registration deadline is January 10, providing ample time for prospective learners to seize this unique opportunity.

Goa University MTS meet North MP, CM for reinstatement
