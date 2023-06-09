Goa University MTS meet North MP, CM for reinstatement

Some of the Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) of Goa University, whose contracts were not renewed from this academic year, met Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Union Minister Shripad Naik seeking their intervention in the matter.



The former employees of GU have urged both Sawant and Naik to give directions to re-instate them in the university and as a permanent solution regularise their services.



The MTS staff have pointed out that they do not have any other livelihood and as many of them have crossed their age limit, the possibilities of them getting jobs elsewhere are very slim.



When contacted by The Goan, one of the MTS staff informed that both CM Sawant and Naik have assured them that they would look into their matter and come out with some solution.