Goa: State govt asks teachers to attend Baba Ramdev's yoga camp; faces flak

Panaji: Congress in Goa has objected to the circular of the education department asking teachers and other staff to attend the Yoga camp of Ramdev to be held on Miramar beach from February 18 to 20.



Speaking about the issue, Congress state chief Amit Patkar on Friday questioned whether Baba Ramdev's institution is government-funded.



"If Ramdev Baba wants to have a yoga camp (in Goa) then why is the government forcing teachers and education staff to attend by issuing a circular? Is his institution government (to ask teachers to attend)," Patkar questioned.



"Why not live streaming? Why waste money on this event?", Patkar said, adding "this government in the state and at Centre is trying to finish the common man."



Patkar said that as people are reluctant to attend the Yoga camp, teachers and other staff of the education department are forced to attend it.



"They have fear of getting poor response and hence the BJP government is making it compulsory for the teachers to attend it," he said.

Earlier on February 14, the Directorate of Education had issued a circular to the Heads of primary schools, secondary and higher secondary along with special schools asking to depute teachers for Yoga camp.

"Yoga is being considered as one of the important tools for self-development of a child and for its physical, mental, social and spiritual growth. Therefore Yoga Guru P.P. Swami Ramdevji Maharaj is conducting a special yoga session starting from 18th to 20th February 2023," the circular stated.

"On this occasion a special yog shibir is organised on 20th February, 2023 from 4.00 p.m. to 6.00 p.m. at Miramar beach. Heads of all Govt. /Govt. aided/unaided primary/secondary/higher secondary & special schools are hereby instructed to depute all of their teachers and NSS, NCC, Scout & Guide volunteers to attend grand yog shibir on 20th February, 2023 at Miramar Beach," it further said.

