Goa schools to shut down by noon amid heatwave alert

Schools that are conducting exams have been instructed to prepone exam timings due to the heatwave | UnSplash (Representative Image)

Panaji: Taking note of the India Meteorological Department's heatwave alert, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has directed Goa's Director of Education to issue a circular announcing closure of schools before noon on Thursday and Friday.

Shailesh Zingade, director of education, told IANS that the decision was made due to the heatwave alert. "We have told schools to allow the students to leave by noon. It is for today and tomorrow," he said.

The maximum temperature over Goa is likely to remain 4-6 degree Celsius higher than its normal value, as per the the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

"Please note that heatwave conditions are likely at isolated places over North Goa and South Goa. Maximum temperatures are likely to fall gradually by 2-3 degrees from 11th March onwards. The warnings are issued based on latest observations and numerical weather prediction model guidance," read a statement issued by IMD.

On Wednesday the daytime temperature in the Panaji was recorded at 38.4 degree Celsius, which was 4.6 degree Celsius above average. The coastal state has already been experiencing warmer days since mid-February.

Schools that are conducting exams have been instructed to prepone exam timings due to the heatwave. "Management has to work on this and advance the timing of exams. They should take it seriously," sources said.

(With inputs from IANS)