 Goa Schools To Remain Closed Tomorrow Due To 'Extreme Heat and Delay in Monsoon'
Goa Schools To Remain Closed Tomorrow Due To 'Extreme Heat and Delay in Monsoon'

Goa Schools To Remain Closed Tomorrow Due To 'Extreme Heat and Delay in Monsoon'

Due to extreme heat and delay of in monsoon in the state, it is decided by the competent authority to close down all the institutions on June 10.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Friday, June 09, 2023, 06:24 PM IST
Goa Schools To Remain Closed Due To Extreme Heat | File

Directorate of Education issues Circular to close down all institutions on 10th June in Goa, due to extreme heat & delay of the monsoons in the State.

The circular by the Directorate of Education reads, "Due to extreme heat and delay of in monsoon in the state, it is decided by the competent authority to close down all the institutions on June 10."

Goa Schools To Remain Closed Tomorrow, June 10.

Goa Schools To Remain Closed Tomorrow, June 10. | ANI

It further reads, "All the heads of government, government-aided, unaided, primary, middle, secondary and higher secondary schools are hereby requested to compensate for the academic loss in future, if any."

This year the Monsoon is yet to arrive as IMD has predicted a week delay in the process due to which many states in India are witnessing extreme heat conditions.

