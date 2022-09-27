e-Paper Get App
Goa: Pramod Sawant govt to start a pisciculture degree in state

"Goan youths have to go to southern states for it. Hence we need to start it, so along with Goan students and even students from other states can take education," the CM said at an event here.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, September 27, 2022, 08:36 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | Pixabay

Panaji: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday stated that his government is aiming to start a veterinary college and a degree in pisciculture in the coastal state.

"Being coastal belt, we speak of a blue economy, but one can't pursue a degree in pisciculture here, Goan youths have to go to southern states for it. Hence we need to start it, so along with Goan students and even students from other states can take education," he said after inaugurating the Goa College of Agriculture at Old Goa. Sawant further added that the government is taking all steps to upgrade the educational area.

The Goa CM further assured that the Agriculture College will run smoothly, and have all the necessary accreditations to enable the future graduates a bright future.

"Government will not fall short in helping the college run well. Students should aim at becoming agriculturists," he said, adding that the government would start a Masters in Agriculture programme too.

He further said that the college would start a research institute for agricultural studies in the college in coordination with the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR).

