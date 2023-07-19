 Goa Implements NEP 2020: Foundation Stage of School Education Embraces Reforms, Higher Education To Follow In Phased Approach
In a written reply tabled in the assembly, Sawant, who also holds education portfolio, said the new NEP 2020 academic structure has been implemented starting from the first year (2023 onwards) at the under graduate (UG) level in all non-technical colleges in Goa.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, July 19, 2023, 01:15 PM IST
The NEP for higher education is being implemented in a phased manner as per directives of the Ministry of Education | Representation Pic

The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 is being implemented in the foundation stage (one) of school education in Goa from the academic year 2023-24, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said.

The NEP for higher education is being implemented in a phased manner as per directives of the Ministry of Education, UGC, NITI Aayog and recommendations of the Chief Secretaries’ Conference held in Dharamshala, Sawant said in a written reply in the Goa assembly on Tuesday.

He was responding to a question tabled by the opposition members on the implementation of NEP 2020.

The monsoon session of Goa legislative assembly began on Tuesday. PTI RPS GK

