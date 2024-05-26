 Goa HSSC Supplementary Exam To Begin From May 27
A total of 17987 students took the Goa Board HSSC test this year, including 8550 male applicants and 9437 female candidates.

Siksha MUpdated: Sunday, May 26, 2024, 01:57 PM IST
Goa HSSC Supplementary Exam To Begin From May 27 | Representative Image

The dates for the HSSC supplementary test have been announced by the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE). The Goa Board 2024 supplementary exam will begin on May 27 and run through June 7.

These centres include Centre Carmel Higher Secondary School, Nuvem; Kushe Higher Secondary School, Assagao; Bardez Goa; South Goa, Margao; and Mapusa Centre at D.M.S PVC SM.

Eligibility Criteria

The GBSHSE-established requirements state that a 33% passing grade is required for the Goa Board. A student will be marked as "Fail" in any topic in which they receive a score of less than 33 percent. A Grade G is awarded to pupils who achieve 33%. Students who score below the passing criteria do not receive a grade.

Goa Board Results 2024

A total of 17987 students took the Goa Board HSSC test this year, including 8550 male applicants and 9437 female candidates. 4309 students were enrolled in the Arts stream, 5320 in the Commerce stream, 5883 in the Science stream, and 2475 in the Vocational stream.

Males scored 81.6 percent and females 88%, for an overall pass percentage of 85 percent. According to the results stream analysis, commerce has a higher pass percentage (90.7%) than other streams, followed by the arts (86.3%), science (82.4%), and vocational (76.4%).

