Goa Enlists Former NIT Director for NEP Implementation

In a significant move towards the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020, in the upcoming academic year 2023-24, the state of Goa has enlisted the expertise of Gopal Mugeraya, former director of the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Goa, according to a report by TOI. Mugeraya's appointment as the vice-chairperson of the newly established Goa State Higher Education Council aligns with the requirements laid out in the NEP.

Notably, Gopal Mugeraya played a pivotal role in the development of the new NIT Goa complex in Cuncolim during his tenure. Under his leadership, NIT Goa achieved recognition, securing a position among the top 100 engineering colleges in the country as per the Union education ministry's national institutional ranking framework.

The appointment, as outlined in the official order, is for a non-extendable term of five years or until Professor Gopal Mugeraya reaches the age of 70. This strategic move underscores the state's commitment to implementing NEP-driven reforms in higher education and leveraging the expertise of accomplished individuals like Mugeraya.

Gopal Mugeraya's academic journey reflects a strong foundation, having earned his BTech and MTech degrees in chemical engineering from NITK Surathkal, followed by a PhD from the prestigious Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bengaluru. His academic pursuits extended to post-doctoral studies at the University of California Riversde, USA, showcasing a global perspective in his educational background.