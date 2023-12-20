 Goa Enlists Former NIT Director for NEP Implementation
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationGoa Enlists Former NIT Director for NEP Implementation

Goa Enlists Former NIT Director for NEP Implementation

In a significant move towards the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020, in the upcoming academic year 2023-24, the state of Goa has enlisted the expertise of Gopal Mugeraya, former director of the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Goa.

Siksha MUpdated: Wednesday, December 20, 2023, 04:04 PM IST
article-image
Goa Enlists Former NIT Director for NEP Implementation | Representation Pic

In a significant move towards the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020, in the upcoming academic year 2023-24, the state of Goa has enlisted the expertise of Gopal Mugeraya, former director of the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Goa, according to a report by TOI. Mugeraya's appointment as the vice-chairperson of the newly established Goa State Higher Education Council aligns with the requirements laid out in the NEP.

Notably, Gopal Mugeraya played a pivotal role in the development of the new NIT Goa complex in Cuncolim during his tenure. Under his leadership, NIT Goa achieved recognition, securing a position among the top 100 engineering colleges in the country as per the Union education ministry's national institutional ranking framework.

The appointment, as outlined in the official order, is for a non-extendable term of five years or until Professor Gopal Mugeraya reaches the age of 70. This strategic move underscores the state's commitment to implementing NEP-driven reforms in higher education and leveraging the expertise of accomplished individuals like Mugeraya.

Gopal Mugeraya's academic journey reflects a strong foundation, having earned his BTech and MTech degrees in chemical engineering from NITK Surathkal, followed by a PhD from the prestigious Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bengaluru. His academic pursuits extended to post-doctoral studies at the University of California Riversde, USA, showcasing a global perspective in his educational background.

Read Also
﻿Goa: Over 700 Schools Seek Registration Under NEP
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Odisha Government Disputes Dropout Rate Claim, Asserts 27% Not 49.9%

Odisha Government Disputes Dropout Rate Claim, Asserts 27% Not 49.9%

Education Ministry Sees Surge In R&D Expenditure At IITs And IISc

Education Ministry Sees Surge In R&D Expenditure At IITs And IISc

Bar Council of India Releases AIBE 18 Answer Key 2023 for Download

Bar Council of India Releases AIBE 18 Answer Key 2023 for Download

UGC Urges Universities to Integrate Electoral Literacy into Curricula

UGC Urges Universities to Integrate Electoral Literacy into Curricula

5 Tips To Ace Your College Interview

5 Tips To Ace Your College Interview