Goa Education Department allows offline exams for classes 11 and 12

Panaji: On the condition of adhering to the COVID-19 norms strictly, the Goa Education Department on Friday gave permission to higher secondary schools to hold Classes 11 and 12 examinations in offline mode.

Director of Education Bhushan Savaikar said in a circular that was issued during the day, requests to hold these examinations in offline mode had come in from many schools and permission was being given on the condition that pandemic norms will be adhered to strictly.



Only the vaccinated staff shall be allowed to enter the school premises. The ones who cannot produce a vaccination certificate shall be allowed only after showing the negative RTPCR test report which will be valid for seven days. A fresh report is to be produced after the seventh day, the circular said.

The number of students will be limited to 50 percent of the capacity of the classroom, with seating arrangements to be made keeping in mind social distancing. Students will have to wear masks all the time in the class, the circular further said.



"Every student and staff shall be checked for body temperature before entering the school premises which shall be sanitized every day prior to opening," the circular further said.

Published on: Friday, October 15, 2021, 12:32 PM IST