Goa Board HSSC Results Out: 95.46% of students pass the Class 12 board exam

The consolidated result sheets will be available to schools for download from May 8, 2023, 9 am onwards. | Representative image

GBSHSE Results 2023: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) declared the results for the Goa Board HSSC examination today boasting a pass percentage of 95.46%, marking a rise from last year's 92.6%.

As per reports, the pass percentage for girls was 95.8%, while the pass percentage for boys was 95.03% this year. As many as 138 special students cleared the exams this year marking a pass percentage of 97.8%. The majority of pupils, 10,291, earned between 60% and 80% in the Class 12 board exams.

Read Also NEET UG 2023 Postponed in Manipur after violence breaks out; NTA to announce new dates soon

The results were announced at the press conference at the Directorate of Education, Porvorim Goa. The consolidated result sheets will be available to schools for download from May 8, 2023, 9 am onwards.

Websites to check for GOA Board HSSC result 2023

- gbshse.info

- gbshse.gov.in

- results.gbshsegoa.net

Steps to check GOA board HSSC result 2023:

Go to the official website at gbshse.gov.in. On the homepage, click on the recent announcements section Then click on the ‘Goa Board 12th Result 2023’ link. Fill out the captcha and enter the seat number or roll number Post submitting the details, Goa Board SSC result 2023 will be displayed on the screen. Go through the details and download it. Take its printout for future reference.

This year, the HSSC examination was conducted by the Board in two terms- term 1 was conducted from November 10 to November 25, 2022 and term 2 was conducted from March 15 to March 31, 2023. The Arts, Commerce, Science and Vocational examinations were conducted at 20 examination centres across the state. This year a total of 19802 candidates appeared for the Goa Board HSSC examination, out of which 9930 are boys and 9872 are girls.

A total of 5064 candidates appeared for the Arts stream,

6077 candidates appeared for the commerce stream,

5380 candidates appeared for the science stream and

3281 candidates appeared for vocational.