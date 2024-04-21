Goa Board Class 12 Results: Check Official Websites, How To Check Results Via SMS |

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) held a press conference today, April 21, 2024, to announce the class 12 results. Overall, the passing percentage is 85%. The officials have stated that the scorecard link will be active by 4:30 PM on April 23, 2024.

Originally, today at 5:00 PM was when the Class 12 Goa Board Results 2024 were supposed to be revealed. However, a few technical difficulties have caused the Board to postpone the release of the Goa Board HSSC Results 2024.

How to Download the Mark Sheet Via SMS for the Goa Board HSSC Result 2024?



In the event of a website outage, students who took the exam have the option to obtain their marksheets offline.



-On your smartphone, open the SMS app.

-Put an SMS in the following format:

-GOA12SEAT NUMBER for the 12th

-Send a message to 56263/5676750 right now.

-The Goa Board results for the tenth grade in 2024 will be texted to that same number.

Goa Board 12th Results 2024: Official Websites



Students who took the exam can view their results on the online portals for the GBSHSE.



-gbshse.gov.in



-results.gbshsegoa.net

Revaluation Process

Students can request that their answer sheets be reevaluated if they are unhappy with their grades. They will need to pay the necessary fee and complete an application. All of the information about the revaluation will be disseminated via the official website.