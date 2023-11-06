GMAT Focus Edition Starts Nov 7; Details Here

Official |

The Graduation Management Admission Council (GMAC) will conduct the Graduate Management Admission Test (GMAT) Focus Edition tomorrow, November 7. The exam will be conducted online in a computer-based test mode for a duration of 2 hours and 15 minutes.

The council has made changes in the GMAT exam pattern including a reduction in exam duration by an hour. This edition is divided into three 45-minute sections. This version of the GMAT exam does not include the essay writing component.

Exam Pattern

The GMAT Focus Edition will be of two hours and 15 minutes with one optional 10 minute break. The exam will have total 64 questions.

According to GMAC, the GMAT Focus Edition will allow candidates to take the exam in their preferred order to ensure best score. Candidates appearing for the focus edition will be able to bookmark questions for review and will be able to change up to three answers per section.

Candidates will be able to preview their unofficial total, Quantitative, Verbal, and IR scores after the completion of the exam. The official score report will be made available to candidates via their mba.com account within 7 business days . However sometimes the official score may take up to 20 business days to process.

Candidate can give a maximum of five attempts in a year with a gap of 16 days between each attempt. A candidates can not take more than 8 attempts in a lifetime.