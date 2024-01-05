GITAM Unveils Schedule For GAT 2024 Admission Test For UG And PG Courses | File

GITAM (Deemed to be University) has unveiled the schedule for the GITAM Admission Test (GAT) 2024, designed for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate courses for the academic session 2024-25. The exam will be conducted in five phases, commencing with the first phase on January 6 and 7.

Applicants have until March 28 to apply for the second phase of GAT. The diverse range of UG and PG programs available for admission at GITAM campuses in Visakhapatnam, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru includes Architecture, Sciences, Engineering, Liberal Arts (Humanities), Law, Management, Nursing, Paramedical, Pharmacy, and Physiotherapy.

Criteria

Eligibility criteria for GAT 2024 vary across programs, with most courses necessitating a minimum of 60% marks in Class 12. The exam pattern comprises two sections: Section 1 with a gamified test and Section 2 with subject-specific questions. The GAT 2024 exam duration is two hours, and the question paper encompasses multiple-choice questions in subjects like English and logical reasoning.

The exam evaluates students in course-specific subjects such as mathematics, biology, physics, and chemistry for BTech, and commerce and economics for BBA, BCom, BA, LLB, and related management courses. All candidates will also be assessed on quantitative aptitude, analytical reasoning, and verbal ability.

GAT will be conducted offline at 50 examination centers across cities like Bengaluru, Chandigarh, New Delhi, Ahmedabad, Bhubaneshwar, Chennai, Kolkata, Visakhapatnam, Mumbai, and Pune. The phased examination schedule spanning from January to June 2024 offers flexibility for candidates to choose a suitable testing window.