Girls Outshine Boys In UP Board Class 10 Results; 89.55% Overall Pass Percentage Recorded

As the Uttar Pradesh Class 10 Board results have been announced. In a noteworthy trend, girls have outshined boys in therdults this year. The results were declared on April 20, 2024.

The pass percentage of girls in the UP board class 10 exams is 93.40% and 86.05% for boys. It is also worth noting that the overall pass percentage is 89.55%.

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) conducted the Class 10 board examinations from February 22 to March 9, 2024. The exam was conducted across various examination centers in the state. The exams were held in two different shifts daily. The first shift was from 8:30 am to 11:45 pm and the second shift for the exam was from 2 pm to 5:15 pm.

Candidates who appeared for the said exam can view their results on the official websites at upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in.

For the latest updates and announcements regarding the Class 10 results, candidates are advised to check the official website regularly.