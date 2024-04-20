UP Board Class 10 And 12 Results Declared! Check Yours Now

The Uttar Pradesh Class 10 and Class 12 results have officially been declared today, i.e., April 20, 2024.
The results were announced via a press conference held by the board at the board headquarters in Prayagraj. The results were declared at 2 pm today.
Candidates who appeared for the above-mentioned exam will be able to check their results on the official website at upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in.
Steps to check the result
Step 1: Open to the official website at upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the provided link for checking the result.
Step 3: Key in your login credentials.
Step 4: The result will now appear on your screen.
Step 5: Go through all your details thoroughly.
Step 6: Save and download for future use.
While checking the results candidates are advised to have a good internet connection on their desktop/mobile. Additionally, keep your admit cards handy.
Candidates are further advised to keep a check on the official website for all the latest updates related to the said exam.