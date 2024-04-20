 UP Board Class 10 And 12 Results Declared! Check Yours Now
UP Board Class 10 And 12 Results Declared! Check Yours Now

UP Board Class 10 And 12 Results Declared! Check Yours Now

The results for the UP Board class 10 and class 12 have officially been declared. Candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check their results on the official website at upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in.

Siksha MUpdated: Saturday, April 20, 2024, 02:07 PM IST
article-image
Result Representative Image | Freepik

The Uttar Pradesh Class 10 and Class 12 results have officially been declared today, i.e., April 20, 2024. 

The results were announced via a press conference held by the board at the board headquarters in Prayagraj. The results were declared at 2 pm today. 

Candidates who appeared for the above-mentioned exam will be able to check their results on the official website at upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in.

Steps to check the result

Step 1: Open to the official website at upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the provided link for checking the result.

Step 3: Key in your login credentials.

Step 4: The result will now appear on your screen.

Step 5: Go through all your details thoroughly.

Step 6: Save and download for future use.

While checking the results candidates are advised to have a good internet connection on their desktop/mobile. Additionally, keep your admit cards handy. 

Candidates are further advised to keep a check on the official website for all the latest updates related to the said exam. 

