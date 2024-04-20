UP Board Class 10 And 12 Results Declared! Check Yours Now

Result Representative Image | Freepik

The Uttar Pradesh Class 10 and Class 12 results have officially been declared today, i.e., April 20, 2024.

The results were announced via a press conference held by the board at the board headquarters in Prayagraj. The results were declared at 2 pm today.

Candidates who appeared for the above-mentioned exam will be able to check their results on the official website at upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in.

Steps to check the result

Step 1: Open to the official website at upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the provided link for checking the result.

Step 3: Key in your login credentials.

Step 4: The result will now appear on your screen.

Step 5: Go through all your details thoroughly.

Step 6: Save and download for future use.

While checking the results candidates are advised to have a good internet connection on their desktop/mobile. Additionally, keep your admit cards handy.

Candidates are further advised to keep a check on the official website for all the latest updates related to the said exam.