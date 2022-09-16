Girls outdo boys in India's first CUET UG

The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the Common University Entrance Test Under-Graduate (CUET UG) 2022 results today, September 16. Candidates can view their CUET results at cuet.samarth.ac.in and apply for admission to universities based on their scores.

Girls outranked boys in the debut session of the competitive exam, where 12,799 female candidates scored a perfect 100, whereas only 8,360 male candidates bagged a full score.

CUET (UG) – 2022 was conducted in Six Phases for admission in the academic session 2022-23 in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

The CUET candidates applied for 54,555 unique combinations of subjects across 90 Universities. An aggregate of 50476 questions was designed for this examination, which included more than two thousand question papers.

The massive exercise of preparing Question Papers for CUET (UG) - 2022 involved about 1240 subject experts and 680 translators. According to the NTA, the results of candidates have been shared with the universities where they applied.