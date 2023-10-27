German Professor's Response To Indian Student’s Internship Request Sparks Controversy

Bizarre Email Exchange with German Professor Sparks Debate | Representative Image

In a recent social media revealation that has taken the internet by storm, a conversation between a student and a German professor has ignited a heated discussion about the environmental impact of international internships. The screenshot of this intriguing exchange, shared by X formally known as Twitter user Harshit Tiwari, has garnered viral attention and spurred a wide-ranging debate.

What’s the post all about?

User disclosed that the conversation in question involved his friend, who had reached out to German professor Arndt Last, expressing interest in a research internship at the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology in Germany. Although the entire email sent by Harshit’s friend remained undisclosed, Tiwari unveiled a screenshot of Professor Last’s reply, which left many bewildered. The response read, “You would pollute the air by flying to come here. That is why I will not invite you here. Think about an internship close to where you live to avoid polluting our world! Regards, Arndt Last.”

My friend sent a mail for a research internship in Germany to a german professor ! Here whats the response was ! Can someone explain this remark 😡 pic.twitter.com/YmjlmwucjN — Harshit Tiwari (@sayharshit) October 24, 2023

The unusual response immediately caught the attention of social media users, leaving them perplexed. Tiwari’s post captioned, “My friend sent a mail for a research internship in Germany to a German professor! Here what’s the response was! Can someone explain this remark?” has trigged a wave of reactions.

Universtiy also responded on that post, saying, “Dear Harshit Tiwari, of course, KIT does not endorse racist statements. We regret that you misinterpreted Professor Last’s answer in this way. His answer was unquestionably short, but in no way intentionally hurtful.”

Dear Harshit Tiwari, of course, KIT does _not_ endorse racist statements. We regret that you misinterpreted Professor Last's answer in this way. His answer was unquestionably short, but in no way intentionally hurtful. — KIT Karlsruhe (@KITKarlsruhe) October 26, 2023

Social Media user’s take on this viral post

Social media users have also been sharing their own theories and specualtions about the professor’s response, further fueling the debate. One of the user commented, “In my personal opinion, He meant that he is unavailable. You can have simply asked him to do remote research internship if possible and if you’re determined. But yeah, he could have replied in more positive tone though.”

While another user said, “Assuming there is a strong tendency between air pollution and your research field, would kind of explain his reply, but would not justify the harsh tone though.”

