Delhi: Internship Programme For Environment & Wildlife Friendly Students

e-Paper
The minister emphasised the platform's dual role, envisaging its utility in both nurturing young minds and harnessing their potential to explore innovative technologies for forest and wildlife management, a statement said.

PTIUpdated: Monday, August 07, 2023, 12:44 PM IST
article-image
Delhi government launches internship programme for environment friendly people | Representational Pic

To engage youth in environmental and forestry pursuits, the Delhi government on August 7 launched an internship programme. The internship portal was inaugurated during the fourth Van Mahotsav ceremony held at the Polo Ground of Delhi University.

Launching the online portal, Delhi environment Minister Gopal Rai said this newly unveiled programme aims to introduce college students to the inner workings of the department of forest and wildlife.

article-image

"This initiative will channel the energy of youth towards enhancing our understanding and preservation of these vital ecosystems," the statement quoted Rai as saying. College students interested in the internship can apply on the website, internship.eforest.delhi.gov.in, the statement added.

