 German consul general proposes medical student exchange programme with Andhra
PTIUpdated: Friday, May 26, 2023, 04:44 PM IST
German consul general proposes student exchange

German Consul General in Chennai Michaela Kuchler called on Andhra Pradesh Health Minister Vidadala Rajini on Thursday and expressed interest to explore medical student exchange programme and research linkages between the Andhra Pradesh and Germany.

Kuchler proposed exchanging agreements between the two entities on the above areas of interest, including forging deals on implementing yoga and Ayurveda in Germany and bringing their medical practices into Andhra Pradesh.

We are ready to proceed and work with AP government, following discussions on the possibilities,” said Kuchler in a press note shared by the state government today.

She noted that Germany is ever grateful to India for the cooperation it extended during the Coronavirus, observing that her country imported antibiotics and surgical goods for the first time from the South Asian country.

The Consul General highlighted that these imports are still continuing. Meanwhile, Rajini invited German companies to invest in the medtech zone in the port city of Visakhapatnam.

Kuchler was accompanied by Hyderabad-based Honorary German Consul General Amita Desai. As the Consul General for Germany in Chennai, Kuchler’s area of consular jurisdiction encompasses Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and the Union Territory of Puducherry.

