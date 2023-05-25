UK govt revises students' visa policy to curb immigration, restricts them from bringing dependents

UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman | File

London: To substantially reduce growing immigration, the UK government has revised the visa policy for post-graduate international students, which now puts restrictions on them to bring family members as dependents to the country.

“The significant rise in students bringing family members is putting untenable pressure on public services. Tightening the student route will help to cut migration by restricting post-graduate students from bringing dependents or using the route as a backdoor to work,” Braverman said in a tweet.

According to the government, The Office for National Statistics (ONS) has estimated that net migration was over 500,000 from June 2021 to June 2022.

Last year almost half a million student visas were issued while the number of dependants of overseas students has increased by 750% since 2019, to 136,000 people.

"The government has also reaffirmed its commitment to the International Education Strategy which plays an important part in supporting the economy through the economic contribution students can bring to the UK," said the official annoucement.

The new reforms will come into effect for students starting in January next year. The government will however work with the higher education sector to explore alternative options to ensure the brightest and best students can continue to bring dependents when they study at the UK’s world-leading universities.

To prevent misuse of the visa system, overseas students will be stopped from switching from the student visa route into work routes until their studies have been completed.

The government will also review the funds students must have to demonstrate they can look after themselves and their dependants in the UK, as well as clamp down on unscrupulous international student agents who may be supporting inappropriate applications.

Home Secretary, Suella Braverman in the House of Commons said, "We have seen an unprecedented rise in the number of student dependents being brought into the country with visas. It is time for us to tighten up this route to ensure we can cut migration numbers and meet the government’s pledge to the British people to cut net migration."

She added, "The proposals announced today do not detract from the success of the government’s International Education Strategy, including meeting the target to host 600,000 international higher education students studying in the UK each year by 2030, for two years running."

Education Secretary, Gillian Keegan said, "The number of family members being brought to the UK by students has risen significantly. It is right we are taking action to reduce this number while maintaining commitment to our International Education Strategy, which continues to enrich the UK’s education sector and make a significant contribution to the wider economy."

India has recently surpassed the China for holding the most number of International Students in the UK.

However Indians are second in the list of bringing the most number of family dependents in the country, following Nigeria which leads the list.

