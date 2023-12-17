Georgia Teacher Arrested For Threatening Student Over Israeli Flag Dispute

Israel flag/ Representational image | Photo by Oren Noam Gilor from Pexels

A Georgia teacher was taken into custody after it was reported that he had threatened to decapitate a pupil who had expressed her disapproval of the Israeli flag. Benjamin Reese has allegedly been charged with terror threats and child abuse, according to a police report that ABC News was able to obtain.

Reese is identified on the Warner Robins Middle School website as a Social Studies teacher for seventh grade, according to the Houston County Sheriff's Office investigation.

The American network disclosed that on December 7, Reese was observed ranting at three pupils in a hallway by another instructor, who then reported the incident.

According to the report, Reese was heard screaming, "I'll kick your a**! I should chop off your motherfucking head," to the students. According to an officer, the 51-year-old was heard threatening the students by a number of teachers, staff members, and students.

Benjamin Reese was pursuing the student, who told the police she had come up to him to inquire about the Israeli flag in his classroom.

Student showed displeasure over the Israel flag

The student "pointed at the Israeli flag and told Reese that she has a question about it," according to the incident report.

In response to the student's inquiry as to why there is an Israeli flag in his classroom, the instructor stated, "that he was Jewish and has family members who still live there."

The student considered the banner disrespectful since it depicted "Israelis killing Pakistanians," according to the incident report. Regarding the current Israel-Hamas conflict, it is still unclear whether the student or the responding officer who submitted the report intended to refer to "Palestinians" or not.

He abused and threatened the student

The student said in the incident report that the instructor "demanded to know who she was and who was her first-period teacher" in an attempt to prevent her from leaving.

Reese shouted, "You don't make an antisemitic comment like that to a Jew," after hearing the debate from nearby classes, according to a different description in the report.

"I will drag her a** into the parking lot, slit her f***** throat and kill her," Reese allegedly threatened the student, according to a police narrative that WMAZ examined and used in an article published in The Guardian.