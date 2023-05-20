GBSHSE Goa SSC result 2023: 96.6 % students pass, girls outperform boys by 0.6 %

Goa SSC or Class 10 exam results have been declared today.
Goa Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has announced the Goa board SSC result at at 4:30 pm. The Class 10th results can be checked on results.gbshsegoa.net or gbshse.in.
The pass percentage in Goa board SSC result is 96.6 per cent.
GBSHSE SSC result 2023: Girls perform better than Boys in Pass percentage.
Pass percent for boys: 96.3 per cent
Pass percent for Girls: 96.9 per cent
This year Overall Pass percent is better than last year's 92.7 per cent.
A total of 20,476 students registered for the GOA SSC exam, of whom 10,074 are girls and 10,402 are boys.
Steps to check Goa board SSC result 2023:
Go to results.gbshsegoa.net.
Go to the result page.
Select SSC result.
Enter the asked information and submit.
Check your Goa board result.
