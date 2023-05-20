GBSHSE Goa class 10th Result 2023 to be out soon at gbshse.in

GBSHSE Goa class 10th Result 2023 | Representative image

Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will declare the class 10 SSC results today.

Goa board Class 10 result will be released on May 20 at 4:30 pm. Students can check their result at the official website at gbshse.in.

This year, the GBSHSE class 10 SSC exams were held in term wise manner.

The first term SSC theory exams began on November 10, 2022 and

Second term exams began on April 1, 2023.

The practical exams were conducted from March 1 onwards. The online portal for fee payment opened on August 8 and remained open till August 11. THe Goa Board SSC second term examination began on April 1 and ended on April 22, 2023.

Goa board SSC result 2023: Number of students

A total of 20,476 students registered for the the Goa board SSC exam.

Girls: 10,074

Boys: 10,402