Gauhati: 3 Students Expelled From GMCH Hostel Following Bar Fight |

Gauhati Medical College and Hospital has expelled three students due to their involvement in a bar brawl in Christian Basti, a post on Instagram said.

The principal of GMCH, Achyut Ch. Baishya, confirmed the expulsion during a press conference on Friday, Nov 24, the post by account @guwahatiplus said.

Baishya stated, "The three students have admitted to drinking at the bar, violating hostel rules. Consequently, they have been expelled from the hostel indefinitely on disciplinary grounds and face a six-month expulsion from the institute."

The expelled students are Subhrangshu Saikia, an intern from Golaghat; Shashanka Kashyap, a final-year student from Mangaldoi; and Hrishikesh Bipaksha, a third-year student from Hojai.

The incident

MBBS students from one of the hostels allegedly got drunk and assaulted the bar manager. This incident occurred on November 23 around 7:30 p.m. at a bar in the Christian Basti area. Following this, 15 more GMCH students joined the altercation.

The 15 students also face a three-month hostel expulsion.

Reports indicate that the bar manager sustained injuries during the clash.