Gauhati: University Introduces Menstrual Leaves For Female Students

Gauhati University implement Menstrual Leaves for Female Students |

Gauhati University and its affiliated colleges have implemented a menstrual leave policy for female students. The Vice Chancellor has granted a 2% relaxation in minimum class attendance, acknowledging the importance of menstrual health in students' overall well-being.

Gauhati University implement immediate Menstrual Leave policy

This policy, effective immediately, aligns with directives from the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Women and Child Development. Under this new provision, female students will need a minimum class attendance of 73% to be eligible for semester examinations. The recognition of menstrual health as an integral aspect of overall well-being is a positive step towards addressing the unique challenges faced by female students during their menstrual cycles.

Gauhati University, established in 1948, stands as a premier institution of higher education in northeast India. The decision reflects the university's commitment to fostering a supportive environment for its diverse student body. Menstrual health is rightly acknowledged as a determinant of the quality of life, encompassing aspects such as mobility, work participation, access to education, dignity, and freedom.

This progressive move is expected to set a precedent for other educational institutions to prioritize the well-being of their female students.