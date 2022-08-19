e-Paper Get App

Assam: Examinations Controller of Gauhati University suspended over this reason

The suspension came after there was an anomaly and delay in the declaration of results of the Undergraduate Examinations of Gauhati University in the year 2022.

ANIUpdated: Friday, August 19, 2022, 08:38 PM IST
article-image
Representational image |

Guwahati: The Disciplinary Authority of Gauhati University suspended the Controller of Examinations of the University, said the officials on Thursday.


The suspension came after there was an anomaly and delay in the declaration of results of the Undergraduate Examinations of Gauhati University in the year 2022. An order issued by the Registrar and Disciplinary Authority of Gauhati University on Thursday stated that - "Pending drawal of Disciplinary Proceedings, Dr Dhruwajyoti Choudhury, Controller of Examinations, Gauhati University is placed under suspension with immediate effect until further order because of anomaly and delay in declaration of results of the Undergraduate Examinations of Gauhati University in the year 2022."


In separate order of the Gauhati University, Dr Debahari Talukdar, Deputy Controller of Examinations, Gauhati University has been assigned the additional responsibility of the Controller of Examinations i/c, Gauhati University, in addition to his normal duties with immediate effect until further order.

