Gati Shakti bill passed by Lok Sabha

The Central Universities (Amendment) Bill was approved by voice vote following a brief discussion.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, August 03, 2022, 07:59 PM IST
article-image

New Delhi: On Tuesday, the Lok Sabha approved a measure that will turn the National Rail and Transportation University, a deemed-to-be-university, into the autonomous central university Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya.

The Central Universities (Amendment) Bill was approved by voice vote following a brief discussion. The bill aims to broaden the university's reach beyond the railroads to include the entire transport sector in order to support the ambitious growth and modernization in the field.

Dharmendra Pradhan, the Minister of Education, commented on the discussion.

article-image

