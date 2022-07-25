IIT Kharagpur, IIT Madras pitch for Teacher Education Programme : Education Ministry informs Lok Sabha

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras |

The Ministry of Education notified the Lok Sabha today, July 25, that four Indian Institutes of Technology — IIT Kharagpur, IIT Madras, IIT Bhubaneswar, and IIT Guwahati — have filed their bids for the Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP). A dual-major bachelor's degree in ITEP is available in BA BEd, BSc BEd, and BCom BEd. One of the main requirements for teacher preparation in the NEP (National Education Policy) 2020 is ITEP.

When asked, whether the Government has taken a decision that BEd admission will be conducted in some IITs in the current academic year and in all IITs across the country in the coming year, the Ministry of Education has said that the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) has conceptualized the plan of action for piloting ITEP in multidisciplinary institutions.

The participating Teacher Education Institutions (TEIs) met in consultation, according to the Ministry, to share the draft of a suggested curriculum framework for the ITEP, a four-year programme that ends on December 30, 2020. Vice Chancellors from various institutions, experts in teacher education, academicians, teachers, and other stakeholders took part in a group exercise to comprehend, broaden, and reformulate the strategy for initial teacher preparation in accordance with NEP 2020.

For the academic year 2023–2024, NCTE issued an online call for applications for its four-year integrated teacher education programmes (ITEP). All students who decide to pursue teaching as a profession after high school will have access to the four-year ITEP. By allowing students to complete this integrated course in four years as opposed to the traditional five years required by the current BEd plan, they will save one year.