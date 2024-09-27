GATE 2025 Registration Date Extended; Check The Latest Update Here

GATE 2025 | Representative Image

The GATE 2025 application deadline without late fees has been extended by Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee. The GATE 2025 registration link will now remain active until October 3, 2024, as per the updated dates.

For the convenience of the candidates, the application deadline, which was September 26, 2024, has been extended.



According to the notification, the deadline for GATE applications without a late fee has been extended because of multiple requests from applicants.

It should be mentioned that the deadline for students to turn in their GATE applications and pay the late fee remains the same. October 7, 2024 is the last day to apply with a late fee.

GATE 2025 is slated to take place on February 1, 2, 15, and 16, 2025. The conducting board will shortly notify the various shifts at which the exams will be held at the selected exam venues.

How to register?

-Visit goaps.iitr.ac.in/login or gate2024.iitr.ac.in, the official website.

-Select "Apply Online."

-Select "Register Here" and fill out the necessary information.

-Complete the application online.

-Upload all required files

-Click the link for the final submission after paying the application fee.

Important dates:

Online registration begins - August 28, 2024



Online registration ends - October 3, 2024

Final date of online registration with a late fee - October 7, 2024



GATE 2025 exam - February 1, 2, 15, and 16, 2024



GATE 2025 Result - March 19, 2024