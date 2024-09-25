 GATE 2025 Registration Closes Tomorrow: Check Programme-Wise Eligibility Breakdown & Other Key Details Here
Application fees are Rs 900 for eligible candidates and Rs 1,800 for others. The admit card will be released on January 2, 2025, and results on March 19, 2025.

Megha Chowdhury_Updated: Wednesday, September 25, 2024, 09:05 AM IST
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee will close the registration process without a late fee for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2025 tomorrow, September 26. Eligible candidates can complete the GATE 2025 application through the official website at gate2025.iitr.ac.in.

Dates for the exam:

The GATE 2025 exam is scheduled to take place on February 1, 2, 15, and 16, 2025, in two shifts.

Shift Timings:

First Shift: 9:30 AM - 12:30 PM

Second Shift: 2:30 PM - 5:30 PM

The exam will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode and will cover 30 test papers. Candidates are allowed to appear for a maximum of two test papers from the available combinations.

Application Fees

Regarding application fees, candidates appearing for GATE 2025 will need to pay Rs 900 if they are female, belong to the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), or are Persons with Disabilities (PwD).

All other applicants, including foreign nationals, will be required to pay Rs 1,800.

Deadline for Registration

The closing date for the extended online registration with a late fee is October 7, 2024. Additionally, the last date to change category, paper, examination city, add a new test paper, or update personal details is November 6, 2024, with an additional fee for each change.

Programme-wise Eligibility for GATE 2025 Exam:

Candidates can check the programme-wise eligibility for GATE 2025 from the table given below.

The GATE 2025 admit card will be issued on January 2, 2025, and the results are scheduled for release on March 19, 2025.

