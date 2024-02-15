GATE 2024 Response Sheet To Release Tomorrow, Answer Key on Feb 21

As scheduled, tomorrow, February 16, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore will issue the GATE 2024 response sheet.

The responses provided by the candidate during the exam will be included in the response sheets.

Students who took the exam will be able to get the GATE 2024 answer key whenever the response sheet is made available. The schedule states that on February 21, 2024, the GATE 2024 answer key will be made available. From February 22 to February 25, 2024, students will have opportunity to turn in their challenges and answer keys. On March 16, 2024, the final answer key and GATE 2024 result will be revealed following the submission of the answer key challenges.

How to download response sheet?

The GATE 2024 response sheet can be downloaded by visiting gate2024.iisc.ac.in. Using their login information, candidates will be able to download their response sheets.

Check out GATE's official website.

Select the link for the GATE 2024 login.

Enter your password and enrollment ID to log in.

The response sheet for GATE 2024 will be shown.

The GATE 2024 exam was held on February 3, 4, 10, and 11 in order to admit students to the postgraduate engineering programs that the participating institutes offer. There were two sessions for the exam: an afternoon session from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm and a morning session from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm. Due to the addition of a new question in data science and artificial intelligence by IISc Bangalore, this year's GATE exam 2024 consisted of 30 papers rather than 29.