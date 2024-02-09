 GATE 2024 Exam Centers Changed In Haldwani, Uttarakhand - New Venues Revealed
Important update for GATE 2024 candidates in Haldwani, Uttarakhand! Exam centers changed to new venues in Bareilly. Get the latest information on altered testing locations for sessions S5 and S6 on February 10, 2024. Stay informed!

Siksha MUpdated: Friday, February 09, 2024, 06:22 PM IST
Representative Image

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore has released updated instructions for GATE 2024 candidates in Haldwani, Uttarakhand. Specifically, there have been alterations to exam centers for certain students, impacting sessions S5 and S6 on February 10, 2024.

Previously assigned testing centers in Haldwani, such as iON Digital Zone iDZ Teenpani, iON Digital Zone iDZ Charayal, and Swami Vivekanand College of Management and Technology, have been relocated to new sites in Bareilly. Those impacted will be informed about their new examination venues soon.

The choice to relocate exam venues was made in response to student concerns expressed on social media platform X. GATE 2024 officials have promised candidates that they are taking proactive steps to deal with the situation in Haldwani and will give additional guidance as needed.

GATE 2024 has been planned to occur on the weekends between February 3 and 11, 2024, with exams held in two sessions - morning and afternoon. The morning exams will take place from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm, and the afternoon exams will be held from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

