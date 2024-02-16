GATE 2024 Response Sheet To Release Today; Important Dates Revealed

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2024 response sheet is being made available today by the Institute of Science (IISc), located in Bangalore. The exams were conducted in two shifts on February 3, 4, 10, and 11, 2024.

Important Dates



The GATE 2024 answer key will be released by the institute on Wednesday, February 21. Applicants will have the opportunity to object to the released GATE answers. On March 16, the GATE results 2024 will be released based on the final answer key.

On March 16, 2024, the results of GATE 2024 will be released, and on March 23, 2024, the scorecards that go along with them will be accessible.



How to check the Response Sheet for GATE 2024?

With their enrollment number and password, candidates can use the official website to review their answers to the questions.

Go to gate2024.iisc.ac.in, the IISc GATE official website.

Click the link that displays the responses from the GATE 2024 candidates on the home page.

Go to a new page where applicants need to provide their login information.

To view the responses on the screen, press the submit button.

After reading the responses, download the page.

Save a copy for your records in the future.