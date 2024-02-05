GATE 2024: Important Dates, Admit Card, and Exam Day Instructions

Representational pic

The Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore (IISc) is currently organizing the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2024 examination. The GATE 2024 February 4th examination took place for CE, BM, CH, EY, GG, XH, MA, IN, MN, and PE papers. The authority is scheduled to conduct the February 10th and 11th examinations with the first shift from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and the second shift from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

The GATE 2024 February 3 exam for AR, CY, DA, ES, PI, GE, ME, and PH papers was conducted by the authority. The IISc GATE exam 2024 includes 30 papers.

GATE 2024 admit card

The GATE 2024 exam admit card can now be downloaded from the official website. Candidates can access the admit card via the provided link on the website until February 2, 2024. To obtain the GATE 2024 admit card, students need to log in to the official website using their enrollment ID/email address and password.

GATE 2024 Exam Date Branch Wise

The GATE 2024 exams will be held online from February 3, 4, 10, and 11, 2024. The complete schedule for the GATE 2024 branch-wise is available on the website. Students can check the date and time for the CE, CS, EE, and XE, exams through the complete schedule given here.

GATE 2024 Exam Day Instructions

The admit card for the GATE 2024 exams is available on the official website. Candidates appearing for the GATE 2024 exams must make sure to read through the instructions provided on the admit card.

The GATE 2024 admit card is a mandatory document to be carried by candidates to the exam centre

Along with the GATE 2024 admit card, students are also required to carry with them a valid ID card

Students must also check the details regarding the exam schedule, shift timing, and subject details mentioned on the admit card.

Candidates are advised to reach the exam centre atleast an hour before the commencement of the exam.