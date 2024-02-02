 GATE 2024 Exam Dress Code, Guidelines, and Latest Updates Here
Prepare for GATE 2024 with essential dress code and guidelines. Get exam dates and schedule, important instructions, and items to carry.

Siksha MUpdated: Friday, February 02, 2024, 04:17 PM IST
article-image

As the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2024 approaches, candidates are reminded to adhere to the prescribed dress code and guidelines for a smooth examination experience. The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore will conduct the GATE 2024 exams on February 3, 4, 10, and 11, 2024, in two shifts.

GATE 2024 Exam Dates and Schedule

Day/Date: February 3, 2024

Time: 9:30 am to 12:30 pm (S1: AR, CY, DA, ES, PI)

Time: 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm (S2: GE, ME, PH)

Day/Date: February 4, 2024

Time: 9:30 am to 12:30 pm (S3: BM, CE1, CH, EY, GG, XH)

Time: 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm (S4: CE2, IN, MA, MN, PE)

Day/Date: February 10, 2024

Time: 9:30 am to 12:30 pm (S5: AE, AG, BT, CS1, MT, NM, TF)

Time: 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm (S6: CS2, ST, XE, XL)

Day/Date: February 11, 2024

Time: 9:30 am to 12:30 pm (S7: EC)

Time: 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm (S8: EE)

article-image

GATE 2024 Things to Carry

Candidates are required to bring the following items to the exam center:

GATE 2024 Admit Card

Photo ID Card

Stationery

Other Certificates or Documents for Verification

GATE 2024 Dress Code Guidelines

To ensure a hassle-free examination process, candidates must adhere to the following dress code:

Wear loose-fitting and comfortable clothing.

Avoid clothes with metallic buttons or embellishments.

Do not cover heads with hats, scarves, or fabric.

Jewellery of any kind is not permitted.

Watches, smartwatches, mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, and headphones are strictly prohibited.

Choose comfortable footwear like flip-flops or sandals; shoes are not allowed.

Candidates are reminded to reach the exam center at least an hour before the exam to complete registration and identification processes.

