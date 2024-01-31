GATE 2024 Exam Day Guidelines; Check Important Instructions Here

In preparation for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2024, aspiring candidates are urged to familiarise themselves with the essential guidelines outlined for the exam days on February 3, 4, 10, and 11, 2024, covering a total of 30 papers. These guidelines are crucial for a smooth and successful examination experience.

Key Dates:

Exam Dates: February 3, 4, 10, and 11, 2024

Exam Day Protocols:

As the examination approaches, candidates are reminded to adhere to the specified guidelines to avoid any potential disqualification. Here are the essential instructions for GATE 2024 exam day:

Document Checklist:

Candidates must ensure they have the GATE admit card 2024 and a valid photo ID proof before entering the examination hall.

Reporting Time:

Candidates are required to report to the exam hall at least 90 minutes before the scheduled start time. No late entries will be permitted 30 minutes after the exam commences.

Logging In:

Candidates are allowed to log in and read the instructions 20 minutes after the exam begins. It is crucial to adhere to this timeline.

Essential Items:

Aspirants should carry their own pen, pencil, transparent water bottle, mask, and any other necessary items required for the examination.

Prohibited Items:

Electronic devices and prohibited items are strictly forbidden in the examination hall. Candidates must adhere to this rule to avoid any complications.

Entry and Exit Time:

Entry to the exam hall will not be allowed after 9:30 am, and candidates will not be permitted to leave the hall before the completion of the examination

It is imperative for candidates to strictly follow all exam day guidelines to prevent disqualification from the GATE 2024 examination. With these instructions in mind, candidates can enhance their preparedness for the GATE 2024 exam, ensuring a smooth and successful testing experience.