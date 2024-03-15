GATE 2024: Final Answer Key Out At gate2024.iisc.ac.in; Direct Link Here

Representative image

The final answer key for GATE 2024, along with the question paper, has been released by the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore. Candidates can access the GATE 2024 final answer key in PDF format by visiting the official website at gate2024.iisc.ac.in.

The announcement of the results is expected to be made on March 16, 2024. Candidates who took part in the GATE Exams can visit the official website to examine both the question paper and the final answer key.

The results for the GATE 2024 exams, which took place on February 3, 4, 10, and 11, 2024, are scheduled to be declared on March 16, 2024. Subsequently, the scorecards will be available for download from March 23, 2024.

The provisional answer keys and question papers were made available on February 19, while the response sheets were made available on February 15. Candidates had the opportunity to challenge the answer keys between February 22 and 25.

Below are the steps to retrieve the GATE 2024 final answer key:

Visit the official GATE 2024 website.

Click on the "Question Paper" link located on the homepage.

Navigate to the master question paper and answer key section.

Choose the relevant subject and proceed to download the answer key and question paper.