GATE 2024 Results to be Declared Tomorrow: How to Check Your Score

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2024 results are scheduled to be released by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) tomorrow, March 16. The GATE 2024 examination, conducted by IISc Bangalore, was held across various centers for 30 papers on February 3, 4, 10, and 11. GATE scores are crucial for admissions to master's programs in IITs and other technical institutes.

Candidates can access and download their GATE 2024 results from the official website, gate2024.iisc.ac.in.

Here's what you need to know and how to check your GATE 2024 result.

Important Dates:

Result Declaration: March 16, 2024

Scorecard Availability: March 23, 2024

Details on GATE 2024 Scorecard:

Registration Number

Gender

Test Paper Name

GATE Score (out of 1000)

GATE Marks (out of 100)

All-India Rank

Qualifying Score for Each Paper

How to Check GATE 2024 Results:

Visit the official website: gate2024.iisc.ac.in

Look for the link labeled "GATE 2024 result link" on the homepage.

You'll be directed to a login page.

Enter your login credentials (application number and password).

The GATE 2024 results will then be displayed on your screen.

Make sure to save a copy and print it for future reference.

GATE continues to be highly desirable for engineering graduates in India. The outcomes have a significant impact on the educational and career paths of numerous candidates. Therefore, remember to note down March 16 and have your login details readily available to promptly access your GATE 2024 result.