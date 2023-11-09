GATE 2024: Data science and AI Sample Paper Released; Direct Link Below |

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2024) exam authority has released the revised sample question paper of GATE Data Science and Artificial Intelligence. You can view the paper at gate2024.iisc.ac.in.

The question paper has 55 questions. The questions one to 25 carry one mark each while then next 30 questions are of two marks each.

GATE 2024 will be held on February 3, 4, 10 and 11.

Syllabus

Probability and Statistics: Topics such as permutation and combinations, probability axioms, Sample space, events, independent events, mutually exclusive events, marginal, conditional and joint probability and Bayes theorem are covered under this section.

Linear Algebra: Questions in this section will be related to vector space, subspaces, linear dependence and independence of vectors, matrices, orthogonal matrix, idempotent matrix, quadratic forms, systems of linear equations and solutions, and other related topics.

Programming, data structures and algorithms: Topics which will be covered in this sections include programming in python, basic data structures: stacks, queues, linked lists, trees, hash tables and search algorithms

Database Management and Warehousing: ER-model, relational model, tuple calculus, SQL, integrity constraints, normal form, file organization, indexing, data types, data transformation such as normalization, sampling, compression; data warehouse modelling: schema for multidimensional data models, concept hierarchies, measures: categorization and computations will be covered.

Machine Learning: It will cover topic of supervised learning and unsupervised learning

Artificial intelligence: Search: informed, uninformed, adversarial; logic, propositional, predicate; reasoning under uncertainty topics - conditional independence representation, exact inference through variable elimination, and approximate inference through sampling.

GATE 2024 will be held on February 3, 4, 10 and 11.