GATE 2024: Application Modification Process Delayed, Dates To Be Announced Soon

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore was going to open the GATE 2024 application modification window today, however, due to some operational reasons it has been delayed until further notice. The new dates for the same will be announced on their social media platforms and will also be notified to the candidates via registered email addresses.

Students who want to modify their Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2024 exam applications can do that by visiting their official website gate2024.iisc.ac.in.

However, not every detail can be corrected as per the rules. Moreover, to edit the allowed details, candidates will have to pay the required fee.

We are yet to open the window for modifying your application. The delay is due to some operational aspects.



Kindly stay tuned. We will announce the dates via social media as well as by email to all registered candidates. — GATE 2024 (@GATE24_Official) November 7, 2023

GATE 2024 Dates

IISc Bangalore is all set to hold GATE from 3 February 2024 to 11 February 2024. Candidates will be able to make corrections or modify their application forms by clicking on the application modification link and logging in using the registered email id and password. The GATE 2024 application modification link will remain active till November 11. The authority will conduct the GATE 2024 entrance exam for 30 papers for admission to the MTech program offered at IITs. Furthermore, NMDC Limited will also recruit candidates for Executive Trainee (Tech.) through the exam.

The admit card as per the dates has been scheduled to be issued on January 3, 2024. The GATE 2024 answer keys for all the papers will be out on February 21, while the results will be declared on March 16.

The questions in the GATE 2024 exam will be from two sections — general aptitude and core discipline.

List of details open for correction

Name of the candidate

Date of Birth

Gender

Category

Country of Residence

Parent/Guardian’s Mobile Number

Correspondence Address

Exam centre and exam city details

Qualifying Degree Details

