No GATE Score Needed! IIT Kanpur Introduces Four New Online Postgraduate Courses

September 19, 2023
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) - Kanpur's new online courses will not need GATE scores while applying to them. Though candidates can apply for these courses at emasters.iitk.ac.in from September 24, the classes will start in January 2024.
Business Leadership in the Digital Age, Renewable Energy and E-Mobility, Climate Finance and Sustainability, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning for working professionals are the four new courses that have been brought into picture by IIT Kanpur.
Business Leadership in the Digital Age aims to prepare students and working professionals with the nitty-gritties of the corporate structure. The course aims to give the professionals an understanding of business dynamics in an ever competitive environment.
The Renewable Energy and E-Mobility course is also interesting considering it would teach professionals about sustainable energy system as well as technologies catering to electric mobility. Candidates will also have a first-hand experience in dealing with the tech.
IIT Kanpur's Climate Finance and Sustainability course will focus on providing proper knowledge about finance strategies and sustainability at the same time.
Students will learn how to employ AI and ML in real-world applications through a range of projects and case studies. By enhancing analytical and problem-solving skills, this exercise will better equip graduates to handle challenges at work.
Eligibility: Candidates applying for the course need to have a four year bachelor's degree or a master's having at least 55% marks or 5.5/10 CPI ; Need at least two-year work experience ; Candidates having good enough experience could be considered
