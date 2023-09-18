Top 10 Destinations For College Trip In India

By: FPJ Education Desk | September 18, 2023
Ladakh is one of the few places where you find peace and adventure. It's cold here but full of wonderful sites to vist like, Tsomoriri Lake, Lamayuru – The Moonscape for Tourist, Pangong Lake, Nubra Valley, and Magnetic Hill.
Dharamshala is home to the Dalai Lama and the Tibetan government-in-exile. Some of the exploring places here are Norbulingka Institute, Triund Hill, Dalai Lama Temple Complex, Naddi Viewpoint, Bhagsu Waterfall, Gyuto Norbulingka Institute and HPCA Stadium.
Rishikesh is all about fun, adventure and trek. visit these places when you are here; Triveni Ghat, Vashishta Gufa, Kunjapuri Devi Temple, Parmarth Niketan Ashram, Ram Jhula, Laxman Jhula, Neer Garh Waterfall.
A monument made up of white marble in the city of Agra is a perfect place for students to arrange a trip. The historical essence of the city and other forts like Agra fort will enlighten you with the medieval history.
The ceremony at the Attari–Wagah border near Amritsar in Punjab is practiced daily by India's CAPF Personnel and Pakistan Rangers. It is a moment of pride and can give you goosebumps.
Bhangarh Fort is a 16th-century fort located in the Aravali range in Alwar district of Rajasthan. It is a famous haunted site. No one is allowed to enter here after the sun sets.
The famous site in Goa, Vasco-da-gama is a coastal city with beaches like Baina Beach, and natural harbors. Top attractions here are: Vasco da Gama, Bogmalo Beach, Velsao Beach, Japanese Garden, St. Andrews Church, Vasco's Municipal Market and Zuari River.
Meghalaya is a beautiful north-eastern state in India. It's fun to visit this place where it rains most of the time. Some of the famous tourist spots here are Nohakalikai Falls, Umiam Lake, Mawlynnong Village, Living Root Bridges, Laitlum Canyon, Dawki River, Cherrapunji, and Mawsynram.
Darjeeling is a beautiful town in the foothills of Himalayas. some attractions here are viewpoint for Kanchenjunga Mountain, Himalayan Mountaineering Institut, Padmaja Naidu Himalayan Zoological Park, Japanese Peace, Darjeeling Ropeway, Sandakphu Darjeeling, and Darjeeling Himalayan Railway.
Munnar: Situated in the Western Ghats Mountain range in India’s Kerala state, this is a breath-taking hill station. Some famous places to visit here are Tea Gardens, Top Station, Kalari Kshethra, Munnar Hiking Trails, Rajamalai National Park and Kundala Dam.
