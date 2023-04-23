These beautiful college campuses in Mumbai will amaze you

By: FPJ Education Desk | April 23, 2023
The IIT Bombay campus, having an area of about 545 acres, is located at Powai, in East Mumbai.
IIT Bombay
IIT Bombay
University of Mumbai has two campuses of area 230 acres and 13 acres.
wikipedia
Getty images
Getty images
Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS), Mumbai campus has 17 schools & 9 centres of excellence.
NMIMS
NMIMS
NMIMS
St. Xavier's stands on a 2.94 acres (11,900 m2) campus in the Fort locality of South Mumbai.
Saint Xavier's
National Institute of Industrial Engineering (NITIE) located in Powai near Vihar Lake in Mumbai has campus area of 67 acres (0.27 km2.
NITIE
NITIE
NITIE
TISS (Tata Institute of Social Sciences) , Mumbai has 21 acres (0.085 km2) of area (Main Campus and Naoroji Campus).
TISS
Somaiya Vidyavihar University is a private university located in the Vidyavihar suburb of Mumbai. It is the second largest campus in Mumbai, its campus area is approximately 60 acres (24 ha).
Somaiya Vidyavihar University
Institute of Chemical Technology (ICT) Mumbai is located on a 16 acres (65,000 m2) campus.
ICT Mumbai
ICT Mumbai
wikipedia