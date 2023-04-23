These beautiful college campuses in Mumbai will amaze you

By: FPJ Education Desk | April 23, 2023

The IIT Bombay campus, having an area of about 545 acres, is located at Powai, in East Mumbai.

University of Mumbai has two campuses of area 230 acres and 13 acres.

Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS), Mumbai campus has 17 schools & 9 centres of excellence.

St. Xavier's stands on a 2.94 acres (11,900 m2) campus in the Fort locality of South Mumbai.

National Institute of Industrial Engineering (NITIE) located in Powai near Vihar Lake in Mumbai has campus area of 67 acres (0.27 km2.

TISS (Tata Institute of Social Sciences) , Mumbai has 21 acres (0.085 km2) of area (Main Campus and Naoroji Campus).

Somaiya Vidyavihar University is a private university located in the Vidyavihar suburb of Mumbai. It is the second largest campus in Mumbai, its campus area is approximately 60 acres (24 ha).

Institute of Chemical Technology (ICT) Mumbai is located on a 16 acres (65,000 m2) campus.

