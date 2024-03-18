GATE 2024 COAP Registration Begins Today: Here's What You Need to Know

Representational Image

The registration for the GATE 2024 COAP (Common Offer Acceptance Portal) begins today, 18 March 2024. According to the official website, the application process for GATE 2024 counseling will start at 8 pm. Only students who have passed their GATE 2024 exams can take advantage of this opportunity.

Here's what you need to know about the registration process and the subsequent allotment schedule:

Registration Process:

Date and Time:

The registration process begins on March 18, 2024, at 8 pm.

Eligibility:

Applicants must possess a valid GATE score and should have qualified in GATE 2024/2023/2022.

Application Submission:

Visit the official website of GATE COAP 2024 to complete and submit the application form.

Visit the official GATE COAP 2024 website.

Click on the provided application link and input the necessary details.

Fill out your choices for the counselling process.

Save the changes and finalize your submission.

Counselling Allotment Schedule:

Main Rounds:

Round 1: May 13 (10:00 AM) to May 15 (9:00 AM)

Round 2: May 20 (10:00 AM) to May 22 (9:00 AM)

Round 3: May 27 (10:00 AM) to May 29 (9:00 AM)

Round 4: June 2 (10:00 AM) to June 04 (9:00 AM)

Round 5: June 8 (10:00 AM) to June 10 (9:00 AM)

Additional Rounds:

Round 6: June 15 (10:00 AM) to June 17 (9:00 AM)

Round 7: June 21 (10:00 AM) to June 23 (9:00 AM)

Round 8: June 27 (10:00 AM) to June 29 (9:00 AM)

Round 9: July 3 (10:00 AM) to July 05 (9:00 AM)

Round 10: July 9 (10:00 AM) to July 11 (9:00 AM)

The schedule shared by IIT Kanpur is important for candidates to follow the specific time frames after each allotment result is announced. To find out more information and stay updated, candidates are recommended to visit the official GATE COAP 2024 website.

