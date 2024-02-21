GATE 2024 Answer Key Challenge: IISc Bengaluru Opens Window for Complaints

The Indian Institute of Science Bengaluru (IISc Bengaluru) is set to launch the Graduate Aptitude Test for Engineering (GATE 2024) answer key challenge window tomorrow. Following the release of the GATE answer key 2024 and question papers for all disciplines on February 19, candidates dissatisfied with the answers will have the opportunity to file complaints between February 22 and 25. The result for GATE 2024 is scheduled to be announced on March 16, with scorecards becoming available from March 23.

Clarifications by IISc Bengaluru

The IISc clarified that the answer key aligns with the sequence of questions on the master question paper. "The order in which the questions and options have appeared on the candidates' console in the examination may be different from the order in which they appear in the Master Question Paper," it stated. Candidates are advised to utilize the master question paper and related answer key to cross-reference their GATE response sheet and calculate their potential score.

In a bid to streamline the complaint process, the institute has requested applicants to submit a comprehensive complaint along with their registration number to the designated helpdesk email address for additional assistance.

Access to Subject-Specific Question Papers

Furthermore, candidates who undertook the test on February 3, 4, 10, and 11 will have access to subject-specific question papers and answer keys via the GATE official website. Additionally, the institute has furnished shift-specific answer keys for examinations conducted on different shifts or days.

As the window for challenging the GATE 2024 answer key opens, candidates are encouraged to thoroughly review their responses against the provided answer key to ensure accuracy. This opportunity not only allows candidates to address discrepancies but also fosters transparency and fairness in the evaluation process.

For more information and to access the answer key challenge facility, candidates can visit gate2024.iisc.ac.in starting tomorrow.