GATE 2023 registration to start soon; check exam schedule here

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 test will be administered at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur in the month of February 2023.
Beginning on August 30, you can register for the GATE exam online. Visit the official website at gate.iitkgp.ac.in if you want to apply to take the GATE exam in 2023. The deadline for online registration is September 30. The dates of the GATE 2023 exam are set on February 4, 5, 11, and 12, 2023.
Candidates must include their photo, signature, category certificate, and a valid photo ID when submitting an application for the GATE 2023 exam.
The GATE 2023 exam is open to students who are enrolled in any bachelor's degree programme in its third or higher year or who have already finished any government-approved degree programme in engineering, technology, architecture, science, commerce, or the arts.
There will be 29 papers in the exam, which will follow the GATE 2023 syllabus. A candidate is permitted to take the GATE 2023 test in one or as many as two papers. However, candidates must choose the second paper from the "Two Paper Combination List" that has already been defined and will soon be made available on the official website.
GATE 2023: Important Dates
Online application process opens - August 30, 2022
Closing date of regular online application process - September 30, 2022
Closing date of extended online application process - October 7, 2022
Modifications in GATE 2023 application - November 4 - 11, 2022
Availability of GATE admit cards for download - January 3, 2023
GATE 2023 examinations - February 4, 5, 11, 12, 2023
Candidate's response available in application portal - February 15, 2023
Answer keys available on application portal - February 21, 2023
Submission of challenges by candidates on answer keys - February 22 - 25, 2023
Announcement of results for GATE 2023 - March 16, 2023
Availability of score card for download by candidates - March 21, 2023
