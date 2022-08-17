GATE 2023 registration to start soon; check exam schedule here

GATE 2023 registration from August 30 at gate.iitkgp.ac.in, check exam dates here |

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 test will be administered at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur in the month of February 2023.

Beginning on August 30, you can register for the GATE exam online. Visit the official website at gate.iitkgp.ac.in if you want to apply to take the GATE exam in 2023. The deadline for online registration is September 30. The dates of the GATE 2023 exam are set on February 4, 5, 11, and 12, 2023.

Candidates must include their photo, signature, category certificate, and a valid photo ID when submitting an application for the GATE 2023 exam.

The GATE 2023 exam is open to students who are enrolled in any bachelor's degree programme in its third or higher year or who have already finished any government-approved degree programme in engineering, technology, architecture, science, commerce, or the arts.

There will be 29 papers in the exam, which will follow the GATE 2023 syllabus. A candidate is permitted to take the GATE 2023 test in one or as many as two papers. However, candidates must choose the second paper from the "Two Paper Combination List" that has already been defined and will soon be made available on the official website.

GATE 2023: Important Dates

Online application process opens - August 30, 2022

Closing date of regular online application process - September 30, 2022

Closing date of extended online application process - October 7, 2022

Modifications in GATE 2023 application - November 4 - 11, 2022

Availability of GATE admit cards for download - January 3, 2023

GATE 2023 examinations - February 4, 5, 11, 12, 2023

Candidate's response available in application portal - February 15, 2023

Answer keys available on application portal - February 21, 2023

Submission of challenges by candidates on answer keys - February 22 - 25, 2023

Announcement of results for GATE 2023 - March 16, 2023

Availability of score card for download by candidates - March 21, 2023