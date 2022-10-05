GATE 2023: Registration deadline pushed again, Here's how to apply without late fee |

The application deadline for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 is pushed again. Candidates now have three more days to register online for GATE 2023. The GATE 2023 registration will now get closed on October 7. Interested candidates can register from the official website- gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

“The deadline for Regular Registration is extended till 07th Oct. 2022 (Without Late Fee),” a statement on the GATE 2023 website read.

Only those applicants will be considered eligible who have already finished an undergraduate degree programme in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce, or Arts. IIT Kanpur is hosting GATE 2023 this year. GATE 2023 examination is scheduled to take place on February 4, 5, 11, and 12. GATE 2023 will be held in 29 papers including in subjects Agricultural Engineering, Mathematics, Mechanical Engineering, Biomedical Engineering, and Mining Engineering.

Candidates can also opt for the "two paper combinations" from the given list of combinations of papers. The final allotment of two papers will depend on the availability of infrastructure and dates.

Here's how to register for GATE 2023:

Open the official website- gate.iitkgp.ac.in. Complete the GATE 2023 registration process on the online application link. Fill your details in the GATE application form 2023. Scan and upload the required documents. Pay GATE 2023 registration fee. Submit the filled GATE application form 2023.